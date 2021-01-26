Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $37.31, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.85 billion, up 1.25% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.05% lower. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.12, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

