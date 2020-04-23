Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $36.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 21.85% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 24.11% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 21.82% in that time.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, down 16.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $45.38 billion, which would represent changes of -8.47% and -12.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.56% lower. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PFE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.5, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 3.03 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

