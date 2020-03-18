Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $32.40, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 6.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 11.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 18.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 24.68%.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.65%.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $46.10 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.08% and -10.93%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note PFE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.78, which means PFE is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.