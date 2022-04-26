Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $49.03, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.82% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.17 billion, up 86.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $114.94 billion, which would represent changes of +64.93% and +41.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.17% higher within the past month. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.55, which means Pfizer is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.