Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $49.20, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.28% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.51% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, up 93.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.2 billion, up 93.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.20 per share and revenue of $115.85 billion, which would represent changes of +62.9% and +42.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.76% higher. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.5, so we one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

