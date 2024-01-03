Pfizer (PFE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $29.73 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Pfizer will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.18, reflecting a 115.79% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.3 billion, reflecting a 41.13% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.93% lower. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Pfizer is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.03 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that PFE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

