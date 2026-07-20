Pfizer (PFE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Pfizer (PFE) ended the recent trading session at $24.75, demonstrating a -1.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.63% lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, down 12.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.45 billion, indicating a 1.39% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $61.86 billion, indicating changes of -8.07% and -1.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% lower. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Pfizer is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.49 for its industry.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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