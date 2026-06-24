Pfizer (PFE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Pfizer (PFE) was down 2.75% at $24.04. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.43%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 4.37% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.82%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.4 billion, showing a 1.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $61.64 billion, which would represent changes of -7.14% and -1.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.31, so one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.