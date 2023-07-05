Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $36.46, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.48% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 70.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.01 billion, down 49.51% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $68.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -49.09% and -32.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.65.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.