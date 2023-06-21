Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $38.90, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 69.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.01 billion, down 49.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $68.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of -49.09% and -32.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.95.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

