Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $51.13, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.13 billion, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.46 per share and revenue of $100.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.15% and +22.92%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.07.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

