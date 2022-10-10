Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $41.75, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 11.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Pfizer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, up 22.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.46 billion, down 6.8% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $101.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.96% and +24.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.19.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.