Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $44.77, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 7.08% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.89% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 23.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.46 billion, down 6.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $101.13 billion, which would represent changes of +47.96% and +24.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



