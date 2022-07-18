Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $50.75, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 11.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, up 71.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.48 billion, up 50.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $105.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.55% and +28.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

