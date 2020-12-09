Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $41.85, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 10.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.88 billion, up 1.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $48.83 billion, which would represent changes of -2.37% and -5.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note PFE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.