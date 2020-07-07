Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $34.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.94 billion, down 10.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $48.82 billion, which would represent changes of -2.37% and -5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PFE has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.71.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.7 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.