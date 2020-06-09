Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $36.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, down 26.25% from the prior-year quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $49.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.05% and -4.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.2.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.