Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $49.75, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 86.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.17 billion, up 86.33% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $114.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.71% and +41.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher within the past month. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.71.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

