Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $52.19, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 11.59% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $1.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.72 billion, up 96.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.20 per share and revenue of $115.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.9% and +42.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.28% higher. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.36 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.84, so we one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.