Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $54.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 8.23% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 8, 2022. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 109.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.08 billion, up 106.11% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.52% higher. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Pfizer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.43.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

