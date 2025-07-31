Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $23.27, marking a -2.29% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.96% lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 3.33% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.78 billion, showing a 3.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.07 per share and a revenue of $63.4 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.29% and -0.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.02, which means Pfizer is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that PFE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

