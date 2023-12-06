Pfizer (PFE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $28.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pfizer in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.16, marking a 114.04% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.58 billion, indicating a 39.98% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $58.83 billion, demonstrating changes of -76.6% and -41.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1% decrease. Right now, Pfizer possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Pfizer is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.73, which means Pfizer is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that PFE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.