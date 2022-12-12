Pfizer (PFE), BNTX's COVID-Flu Combo Jab Gets FDA Fast Track Tag

Pfizer PFE announced that the FDA granted fast-track designation to its early-stage mRNA-based vaccine candidate targeting influenza and COVID-19. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with BioNTech BNTX.

Fast Track is designed to facilitate the development and acceleration of the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need or offer a potential advantage over the existing treatments. A candidate granted Fast Track designation is also eligible for rolling review.

The vaccine is a combination of Pfizer/BioNTech’s authorized Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and their investigational quadrivalent modRNA-based influenza vaccine. It is currently being evaluated in a phase III study.

Last month, Pfizer and BioNTech initiated a phase I study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of this COVID-19/influenza combination vaccine in 180 healthy study participants aged 18 through 64 years.

Through their combination vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech aim to simplify immunization practices against two respiratory diseases caused by evolving viruses that require vaccine adaptation.

Like Pfizer/BioNTech, several other companies like Moderna MRNA and Novavax NVAX are also developing their combination vaccines targeting both influenza and COVID-19 indications in early-stage development.

Moderna is evaluating mRNA-1073, its own mRNA-based combination vaccine, in a phase I/II study. mRNA-1073 is a combination of Spikevax (mRNA-1273), Moderna’s approved/authorized COVID-19 vaccine, and mRNA-1010, an investigational flu vaccine currently in phase III development. Moderna’s phase I/II study is evaluating mRNA-1073 to co-administered mRNA-1010 and mRNA-1273 and to mRNA-1010 and mRNA-1273 administered alone.

Novavax is also evaluating a COVID-19-influenza combination (CIC) vaccine candidate in a phase I/II study. The CIC vaccine combines NVX-CoV2373, its authorized protein-based COVID vaccine, and its investigational influenza vaccine in a single formulation. In October, Novavax announced top-line data from this study which demonstrated the CIC vaccine was feasible and immunogenic. The immune responses were comparable to the standalone influenza vaccine candidate and standalone NVX-CoV2373 formulations. Novavax expects to begin a confirmatory phase II study evaluating this vaccine by this year’s end.

Zacks Rank

Pfizer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

