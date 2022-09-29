Pfizer (PFE), BNTX Seek EU Nod for Omicron Booster in Kids

Pfizer, Inc. PFE and its partner BioNTech BNTX have submitted a variation to the marketing authorization (MA), which seeks to expand the label of their bivalent BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged five through 11 years.

This regulatory filing seeks label expansion for using the 10-µg booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in children.

Currently, a 30-µg booster dose of this vaccine is authorized for usein individuals aged 12 years and older. This bivalent vaccine contains 15-µg of an mRNA encoding the spike protein present in the original vaccine and 15 µg of an mRNA encoding the spike protein that is common in the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s submission seeking authorization for using the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 booster in children is based on clinical studies on their bivalent Omicron BA.1-adapted vaccine as well as pre-clinical data from studies on their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

However, unlike all previously approved/authorized COVID-19 vaccines, the data on the bivalent booster shot is not supported by data from any human clinical studies demonstrating the vaccine’s effectiveness. Though the companies have initiated clinical studies on the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine, the results will not be available before some months.

Earlier this week, Pfizer/BioNTech submitted a regulatory filing to the FDA seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine for use in children aged 5 through 11 years. This bivalent vaccine is already authorized for use in individuals aged 12 years and older since last month.

On Sep 1, the European Commission (EC) authorized two new Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna MRNA for use in individuals aged 12 years and above.

The authorization for these bivalent boosters comes in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 infections in the upcoming winter season. While the original vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna helped countries combat the pandemic in record time, their lack of efficacy against emerging variants of the virus poses a concern. Hence, the regulatory bodies had urged the COVID-19 vaccine makers to advance a bivalent vaccine candidate to make an Omicron-adapted vaccine available to various countries as soon as possible.

On Sep 12, the EC authorized Pfizer/BioNTech’s Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in individuals aged 12 years and older. Moderna has also submitted a regulatory filing to the EMA, which was validated by the EMA earlier this week.

Moderna’s Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine has also been granted EUA in the United States on the same date as Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine. However, Moderna’s bivalent booster is currently authorized by the FDA for use in adults aged 18 years and older.

