Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech to Supply Extra Comirnaty Doses to EU

Pfizer Inc. PFE and its partner BioNTech SE BNTX announced that they will supply an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, to the 27 European Union (“EU”) member states in the ongoing year.

The companies agreed to do the same after the European Commission (“EC”) exercised its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses of Comirnaty, bringing the total tally to 600 million doses, all of which are expected to delivered by the end of 2021.

Please note that, in February 2021, Pfizer/BioNTech announced a deal with the EC to supply additional 200 million doses of Comirnaty. The deal also gave an option to the EC to request for an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which the regulatory body has exercised now. Pfizer/BioNTech had signed the first supply agreement with EC last year to supply 300 million doses.

We note that, Comirnaty/BNT162b2, a two-shot vaccine for COVID-19, is now approved for emergency/temporary use in several countries worldwide.

Shares of Pfizer have rallied 5.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 1.8%.



Reportedly, the EU has been hit by some setbacks in connection to the supply of AstraZeneca AZN and J&J JNJ vaccines shots. Vaccines of both these companies are facing trouble over blood clot issues in vaccinated people. This might have triggered the increased order for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the EU.

Please note that J&J and AstraZeneca’s vaccines have been developed using adenovirus technologies while the other two vaccines which have been launched – Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273 –are mRNA-based vaccines.

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have had a competitive advantage as their two-shot mRNA-based vaccines were launched toward the end of 2020, much earlier than AstraZeneca and J&J’s jabs. Meanwhile, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines were about 95% effective in clinical trials. AstraZeneca’s vaccine was, on average, about 76% effective in preventing COVID-19. J&J’s single-shot vaccine was about 66% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Some investors are of the opinion that Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech may gain additional market share from safety issues related with J&J and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines. No clot cases have been reported in people who have received either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

