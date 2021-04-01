Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective in Teens

Pfizer PFE and its Germany-based partner BioNTech BNTX announced that their mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12-15 years old.

Moreover, in the pivotal phase III study (n-2,260), the candidate demonstrated robust antibody levels, exceeding those in participants aged 16-25 years old in another study. The vaccine was also well tolerated. In the study, 18 participants were infected with COVID-19, all in the placebo group and none in the BNT162b2 vaccinated group.

Pfizer and BioNTech have successfully developed BNT162b2, a two-shot vaccine, to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine is now approved for emergency/temporary use in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Pfizer/BioNTech will soon file the data from the study in adolescents to seek expansion of its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and EU Conditional Marketing Authorization to allow use of BNT162b2 in this younger patient population.

The companies also provided an update on the phase I/II/III study in children 6 months to 11 years old, which is evaluating the vaccine in three age groups: children aged 5 to 11 years, 2 to 5 years, and 6 months to 2 years. The cohort evaluating 5- to 11-year-old children started dosing last week. Pfizer & BioNTech plan to begin dosing in the 2- to 5-year-old cohort next week.

Pfizer’s stock is down 1.6% this year compared with 0.1% decrease for the industry.

BioNTech’s shares are up 33.9% this year so far compared with the industry’s decrease 3.8%.

We remind investors that BNT162b2 was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 in individuals 16 years and older in late-stage studies. The vaccine contributed $154 million in sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. The vaccine is expected to generate approximately $15 billion in sales in 2021.

Other than Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna MRNA, AstraZeneca/Oxford University and J&JJNJ have launched their COVID-19 vaccines in some countries for adults. These companies are also testing, or planning to test, their vaccines in children.

Both BioNTech and Pfizer have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Get Free Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.