Pfizer (PFE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Pfizer (PFE) ended the recent trading session at $27.06, demonstrating a +1.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.18, showcasing a 115.79% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.41 billion, indicating a 40.68% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $58.77 billion, indicating changes of -76.6% and -41.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% downward. At present, Pfizer boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Pfizer is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.69.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.73. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 2.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

