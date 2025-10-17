Pfizer (PFE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Pfizer (PFE) was up +1.16% at $24.51. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

The stock of drugmaker has risen by 0.33% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pfizer will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.81 billion, down 5.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.07 per share and a revenue of $63.4 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.29% and -0.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.87% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Pfizer is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.5, so one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

