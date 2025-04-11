Pfizer (PFE) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Pfizer (PFE) ended the recent trading session at $21.91, demonstrating a +1.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.06%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 15.66% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 12.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.67, signifying a 18.29% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.86 billion, indicating a 6.85% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.98 per share and a revenue of $63.48 billion, signifying shifts of -4.18% and -0.23%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pfizer. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Pfizer is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.64, so one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

