Pfizer Pays $10 Mln To Basilea In Isavuconazole Sales

(RTTNews) - Swiss pharmaceutical firm- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (BSLN), said on Wednesday that its partner Pfizer has paid a sum of $10 million from the sale of Isavuconazole in Europe, Russia, and Israel. This is the second $10 million sales payment by the American company to Basilea in 2021.

Isavuconazole is an antifungal and sold under the brand name Cresemba.

Exceeding the threshold, the total milestone payments from Pfizer to Basilea amount to $38 million to date and Basilea remains eligible for milestone payments of up to approximately $610 million, in addition to receiving mid-teen royalties on net sales, Basilea said in a statement.

During a year-long period from July 2020 to June 2021, the total in-market sales of Cresemba amounted to $285 million, a 24 percent growth year-on-year.

Cresemba has been approved in more than 60 countries to date and is currently marketed in 55 countries, including the U.S., most EU member states, and additional countries inside and outside of Europe.

