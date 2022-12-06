Oil
PFE

Pfizer partners with Clear Creek Bio to develop oral COVID-19 drug

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

December 06, 2022 — 08:40 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Clear Creek Bio Inc on Tuesday announced a collaboration to identify a potential drug candidate and develop a new class of oral treatment against COVID-19, as Pfizer seeks to expand its anti-infective pipeline.

Charlotte Allerton, Pfizer's chief scientific officer, said COVID-19 has "the potential to remain a global health concern for years to come".

Pfizer already has a COVID antiviral pill Paxlovid, which the drugmaker expects to generate about $22 billion in revenue this year.

Pfizer has been making various deals to boost its portfolio. This year, it has announced acquisitions of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co BHVN.N and Global Blood Therapeutics GBT.O for $11.6 billion and $5.4 billion, respectively, and also launched a company with Roivant Sciences ROIV.O focused on an experimental bowel disease treatment. Under the agreement with Clear Creek Bio, the pharmaceutical giant will pay an undisclosed amount upfront as well as make additional milestone payments along with royalties on future product sales.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
BHVN
ROIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.