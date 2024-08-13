Pfizer Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PFE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Pfizer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $171,013, and 6 are calls, amounting to $713,711.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $27.5 and $30.0 for Pfizer, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $0.41 $0.38 $0.41 $29.00 $411.0K 1.6K 967 PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $0.21 $0.19 $0.2 $29.00 $98.4K 31.3K 23.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.19 $0.18 $0.19 $29.00 $95.0K 31.3K 18.1K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.33 $1.22 $1.33 $27.50 $80.1K 47.9K 1.7K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.33 $1.32 $1.33 $27.50 $65.5K 47.9K 523

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,452,887, the PFE's price is up by 1.18%, now at $28.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Pfizer

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $34.4.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $31. In a positive move, an analyst from Daiwa Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $34. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer with a target price of $30. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $32. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pfizer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

