Pfizer Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Pfizer. Our analysis of options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $154,085, and 9 were calls, valued at $424,990.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $32.5 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 13140.3 with a total volume of 3,820.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $32.5 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.15 $25.00 $122.0K 11.0K 374 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.55 $3.45 $3.55 $30.00 $89.8K 4.1K 3 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.05 $5.9 $5.95 $32.50 $64.2K 3.9K 0 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.53 $0.5 $0.5 $30.00 $56.5K 7.0K 10 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.66 $2.55 $2.55 $30.00 $45.8K 34.8K 200

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pfizer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Pfizer Currently trading with a volume of 9,849,321, the PFE's price is down by -2.06%, now at $27.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Pfizer

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pfizer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

