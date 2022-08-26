Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shareholders have earned a 12% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. Unfortunately its return of 41% is below the market return of 82%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Pfizer managed to grow its earnings per share at 31% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 7% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.12 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:PFE Earnings Per Share Growth August 26th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Pfizer has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Pfizer, it has a TSR of 79% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Pfizer shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.4% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 12% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Pfizer (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

