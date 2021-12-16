Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 4th of March to US$0.40. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Pfizer's stock price has increased by 32% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Pfizer's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Pfizer was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Pfizer Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:PFE Historic Dividend December 16th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.80 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Pfizer has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. Pfizer is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Pfizer Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pfizer (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

