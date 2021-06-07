Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 41% Return On Their Investment

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 11% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 8.8%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Pfizer managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.4% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 2% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Pfizer's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Pfizer the TSR over the last 5 years was 41%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pfizer provided a TSR of 20% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 7% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pfizer better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Pfizer .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

