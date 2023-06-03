Pfizer (NSE:PFIZER) Price Target Decreased by 5.90% to 4,622.64

The average one-year price target for Pfizer (NSE:PFIZER) has been revised to 4,622.64 / share. This is an decrease of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 4,912.32 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,242.00 to a high of 5,040.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.70% from the latest reported closing price of 3,798.40 / share.

Pfizer Maintains 0.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is a decrease of 137 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFIZER is 0.66%, a decrease of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 4,441,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 231,512K shares representing 506.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256,097K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIZER by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 218,932K shares representing 478.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199,330K shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIZER by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173,954K shares representing 380.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170,636K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIZER by 25.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130,981K shares representing 286.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,764K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIZER by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 109,853K shares representing 240.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,276K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIZER by 25.97% over the last quarter.

