Pfizer not in talks on licensing generic COVID pill in China

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 09, 2023 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by Michael Erman for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the company is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there.

Bourla, speaking at J.P. Morgan's healthcare conference in San Francisco, also said that talks with China on future pricing for the treatment had broken off after China had asked for a lower price than Pfizer is charging for most lower middle income countries.

"They are the second highest economy in the world and I don't think that they should pay less than El Salvador," Bourla said. He said the company is back in discussions with Chinese authorities.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
