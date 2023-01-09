Pfizer not in talks on licensing generic COVID pill in China

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the company is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there.

Bourla, speaking at J.P. Morgan's healthcare conference in San Francisco, also said that talks with China on future pricing for the treatment had broken off after China had asked for a lower price than Pfizer is charging for most lower middle income countries.

"They are the second highest economy in the world and I don't think that they should pay less than El Salvador," Bourla said. He said the company is back in discussions with Chinese authorities.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.