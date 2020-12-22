Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses - NYT

Adds details from NYT report, background

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N is close to striking a deal with the U.S. government to supply at least tens of millions of additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year in exchange for a government directive giving it better access to manufacturing supplies, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

An agreement could be announced as early as Wednesday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE22UAy.DE as well as rival Moderna IncMRNA.O recently won the U.S. emergency use authorization for their respective vaccine candidates.

The U.S. government has signed a deal with Pfizer for 100 million doses of its vaccine, which has started being rolled out across the country.

The government is asking for 100 million additional doses from Pfizer from April through June, according to the NYT report.

In exchange, the deal calls for the government to invoke the Defense Production Act to give Pfizer better access to roughly nine specialized products it needs to make the vaccine, the report said.

Trump administration ready to 'enhance' Pfizer, Moderna vaccine production -Azar

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.