Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc is close to striking a deal with the U.S. government to supply at least tens of millions of additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year in exchange for a government directive giving it better access to manufacturing supplies, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

An agreement could be announced as early as Wednesday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

