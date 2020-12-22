Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses - NYT

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N is close to striking a deal with the U.S. government to supply at least tens of millions of additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year in exchange for a government directive giving it better access to manufacturing supplies, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

An agreement could be announced as early as Wednesday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.