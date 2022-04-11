US Markets
PFE

Pfizer names new CFO

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc on Monday named David Denton as its new chief financial officer.

April 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Monday named David Denton as its new chief financial officer.

Denton joins Pfizer from Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N where he was the finance chief.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE LOW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular