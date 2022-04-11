Pfizer names new CFO

April 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Monday named David Denton as its new chief financial officer.

Denton joins Pfizer from Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N where he was the finance chief.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

