Pfizer Names David Denton To Succeed Frank D'Amelio As CFO And EVP

(RTTNews) - Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) announced Monday that David Denton will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective May 2, 2022. Denton will be a member of Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla.

Denton succeeds Frank D'Amelio, who recently announced his intention to leave Pfizer after a notable 15-year career. D'Amelio has agreed to remain in place through a transition period.

Denton joins Pfizer from Lowe's Cos, Inc., where he served as CFO and Executive Vice President. He has more than 25 years of finance and operational expertise, including more than 20 years in the healthcare sector.

At Pfizer, Denton will be a key thought partner to the Company's CEO and Executive Leadership Team while overseeing every aspect of the Company's financial management. He will be responsible for all corporate finance functions, including audit, treasury, tax, insurance, operations planning and analysis (OP&A), corporate controllership, and business finance and analytics.

Prior to joining Lowe's in 2018, Denton served as Executive Vice President and CFO of CVS Health. Prior to that , he held several leadership roles, including senior vice president and controller/chief accounting officer. Prior to CVS, he was with the management consulting firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

