Pfizer Names Chris Boshoff Chief Scientific Officer And President, R&D, Effective Jan.1

(RTTNews) - Drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Wednesday the appointment of Chris Boshoff as Chief Scientific Officer and President, Research & Development effective January 1.

Boshoff, who most recently served as Chief Oncology Officer and Executive Vice President, will succeed Mikael Dolsten whose departure from Pfizer was announced earlier this year.

In his new role, Boshoff will remain a member of Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Bourla.

He will oversee all functions of Research & Development across all therapeutic areas.

In Pfizer's Oncology R&D organization, Roger Dansey, serving as Interim Chief Oncology Officer, will report to Boshoff, effective January 1. Dansey will assist Boshoff in selecting a permanent Chief Oncology Officer, after which time he will retire from Pfizer.

He will also facilitate a smooth transition of his current responsibilities to his successor, Johanna Bendell, who will be joining Pfizer from Roche in 2025 as Chief Development Officer, Oncology.

Boshoff has been with Pfizer for more than 11 years. Prior to becoming Chief Oncology Officer, he served as Chief Development Officer for Oncology and Rare Disease, and also as Head of Development Japan across all therapeutic areas.

After joining Pfizer through the Seagen acquisition, Dansey has served as the Chief Development Officer, Oncology.

Previously, he led Clinical Oncology Research at Merck, overseeing KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) registration efforts.

