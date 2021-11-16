Pfizer, MPP Ink Licensing Deal For Covid-19 Oral Treatment Candidate

(RTTNews) - Pharma major Pfizer Inc. (PFE), and the Medicines Patent Pool or MPP, a United Nations-backed public health organization, said on Tuesday that they have inked a voluntary license deal for Pfizer's Covid-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate PF-07321332, which is administered in combination with low dose ritonavir-PF-07321332.

The agreement will enable MPP to facilitate additional production and distribution of the investigational antiviral, pending regulatory authorization or approval, the both parties said in a statement.

"Pfizer remains committed to bringing forth scientific breakthroughs to help end this pandemic for all people. We believe oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of Covid-19 infections, decreasing the strain on our healthcare systems and saving lives," commented Albert Bourla, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.

As per head license agreement terms between the companies, qualified generic medicine manufacturers worldwide that are granted sub-licenses will be able to supply PF-07321332 in combination with ritonavir to 95 countries, covering up to approximately 53 percent of the world's population.

Pfizer will not receive royalties on sales in low-income countries and will further waive royalties on sales in all countries covered by the agreement, while Covid-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.