Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Boosters Effectiveness Wanes After Four Months: CDC Study

COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) become less effective after four months but still provide significant protection against hospitalization, a CDC study found.

