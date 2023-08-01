Pfizer misses revenue estimates as COVID product sales decline

Adds details in paragraphs 3,4,5

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Tuesday fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, hit by declining sales of its COVID-19 products.

The U.S. drugmaker has said it expects 2023 to be a low point for COVID product sales following strong demand at the peak of the pandemic before a potential return to growth in 2024.

Quarterly sales from its vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral treatment Paxlovid were a combined $1.6 billion.

Analysts had expected sales of $1.40 billion for the vaccine and $1.08 billion for Paxlovid. Total revenue for the second quarter at $12.73 billion missed analysts' estimates of $13.27 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

