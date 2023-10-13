News & Insights

Pfizer lowers full-year revenue forecast, shares fall

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

October 13, 2023 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Friday cut forecast for 2023 revenue to between $58 billion and $61 billion, from $67 billion to $70 billion previously.

Shares of the company were down about 7% in extended trading.

The company also cut its forecast for revenue from its COVID pill Paxlovid to about $7 billion from a prior forecast of $8 billion.

Pfizer added the U.S. government will be returning an estimated 7.9 million doses of Paxlovid at the end of this year.

