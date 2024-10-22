Pfizer, Lilly pressed about telehealth prescriber relationships, STAT reports

A group of lawmakers led by Senator Dick Durbin are seeking answers from Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly (LLY) about their relationships with the telehealth prescribers they point patients to from their websites, seeking to determine whether the companies are violating the federal anti-kickback statute, STAT’s Katie Palmer reports. In letters to the companies, the lawmakers suggest the sites are “steering patients toward particular medications and creates the potential for inappropriate prescribing that can increase spending for federal health care programs,” reiterating concerns raised by health policy and law experts that partnerships between pharma and telehealth companies could increase prescribing of unnecessary and expensive medications.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.