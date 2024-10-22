News & Insights

Stocks

Pfizer, Lilly pressed about telehealth prescriber relationships, STAT reports

October 22, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

A group of lawmakers led by Senator Dick Durbin are seeking answers from Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly (LLY) about their relationships with the telehealth prescribers they point patients to from their websites, seeking to determine whether the companies are violating the federal anti-kickback statute, STAT’s Katie Palmer reports. In letters to the companies, the lawmakers suggest the sites are “steering patients toward particular medications and creates the potential for inappropriate prescribing that can increase spending for federal health care programs,” reiterating concerns raised by health policy and law experts that partnerships between pharma and telehealth companies could increase prescribing of unnecessary and expensive medications.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.