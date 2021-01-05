Markets
PFE

Pfizer Launches First Major Rebranding in Over 70 Years

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has swallowed its little blue pill.

No, we don't mean Viagra. On Tuesday, the company formally discarded its long-standing logo, replacing it with a new one reminiscent of the double-helix construction of DNA. With relatively minor modifications, the pill logo had represented the company since the 1940s.

But the pharmaceutical giant's slogan ("Breakthroughs that change patients' lives") remains unchanged.

A video presentation posted on Pfizer's Twitter feed explained the symbolism of the new logo through subtitles.

"After more than 170 years of treating disease we arrive at a new era, a time of extraordinary focus on science and dedication to patients," the titles read. "We're unlocking the pill to reveal the DNA at the heart of Pfizer. Embracing the power of science to cure and prevent human disease. This is our new identity, an emblem of our purpose."

Pfizer's new logo, as of 2021.

Pfizer's new logo. Image source: Pfizer.

The change in logo and the grand pronouncement of purpose come as the company's BNT162b2 coronavirus vaccine, developed in collaboration with Germany-based BioNTech, is rolling out following Emergency Use Authorization from both the U.S. and U.K. healthcare regulators.

It seems Pfizer wants to be associated with innovation and cutting-edge development, rather than identified as a sluggish, complacent maker of medicines and vaccines. BNT162b2 will help greatly in this regard, bolstering its assertion that it is dedicated to being a science-forward company despite its age and its durably strong position on the market.

Investors like when their companies rebrand in a sensible, believable, and relevant way. On Tuesday, Pfizer stock rose by just over 1%, eclipsing the S&P 500's gain on the day.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pfizer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE BNTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular