Pfizer keeps sales forecast for COVID antiviral pill unchanged

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 3 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Tuesday stuck to its annual sales forecasts for its COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid and its vaccines as it faces tepid demand.

The company said it expects $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year. It also reiterated its forecast of $32 billion in sales from the vaccine it developed with BioNTech BNTX.O.

At the request of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, several drug companies have adjusted their forecasts to include expenses from milestone payments and acquisitions.

The company said it now expects full-year adjusted profit of $6.25 to $6.45 per share, below its prior forecast of $6.35 to $6.55, mostly due to the impact of those expenses.

